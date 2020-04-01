Cleveland engineers create face shields to protect health workers from coronavirus

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Local engineers have teamed up to create potentially lifesaving face shields that will be mass-produced to help protect health workers from coronavirus.

The process, which usually takes years, was completed in less than a week to get needed personal protective equipment to hospital workers quickly.

“To go from idea to the manufacturing line set up in six days is simply unheard of. That normally takes years,” said Ian Charnas, Director of Innovation and Technology at the Case Western Reserve University Sears think[box].

Charnas spearheaded the effort to adapt a 3D printed prototype into an injection moldable product that can be sterilized and reused by hospitals.

“We wanted to get a large volume at a low cost out to the masses,” said Bill Rabbitt, Engineering Project Manager with Cleveland product design company Nottingham Spirk.

He helped redesign the shield for mass production and brought together manufacturers to make it happen.

“So that we can get a lot of these in the hands of our healthcare providers quickly but also have something that was durable and able to clean and sterilize for reuse,” Rabbitt said.

Companies such as Die Cut Products in Cleveland and the R.C. Musson Rubber Co. in Akron stepped in to produce pieces of the shields, which will be shipped to hospitals, including the Cleveland Clinic, for sterilization, assembly and use by staff.

“What it tells me is that people’s hearts are in the right place,” Charnas said. “They understand that this is a crisis and unusual times call for unusual answers.”

Production is set to begin next week, starting at 5,000 shields per day, with the potential to double that capacity.

Charnas has posted the designs online so that manufacturers across the country can set up their own product lines.

“This is not a time for competition and holding onto intellectual property or for profit. This is a time to help,” Charnas said.

Engineers at Penn State University also took part in the project.

Rabbitt said Nottingham Spirk is now working to develop other medical products needed in the fight against coronavirus.