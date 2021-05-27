Cleveland employees to return to in-person work; Date set for opening city hall to public

**Watch a past report, above, on Cleveland’s budget during the pandemic**

CLEVEALND (WJW)– The city of Cleveland announced a timeline for employees to return to buildings for work, as well as health protocols for city hall.

Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson will also lift the proclamation for civil emergency, which will expire on May 31.

“Despite the ongoing decline in new COVID-19 cases, the city will continue to closely monitor COVID-19 data,” Jackson said, in a news release on Thursday. “If new cases, hospitalizations and/or deaths begin to rise, we will revisit the decision to reopen. We must continue to be vigilant and use the measures we know have been effective – get your vaccine, wash your hands and social distance. The pandemic is not over.”

All city employees must return to work onsite by June 14 with the following safety standards:

Facial coverings required for all employees

Temperature screenings required for all employees prior to beginning their shift or requiring employees to conduct daily health assessments (self-evaluation prior to beginning their shift)

Employees required to maintain good health protocols at all times – hand washing, sanitizing, and social distancing

Work locations sanitized throughout workday, at the close of business or between shifts

Employees provided cleaning products to ensure their personal workspace is clean

Ensuring plexiglass barriers are in place where necessary and applicable

City hall will reopen to the public on July 6. Face coverings are mandatory for all visitors. They must also follow these rules:

All visitors must have specific business or an appointment to enter city hall

All visitors will be screened for the purpose of their visit and provide identification badges (i.e., citizen name, photo, destination department, and be color coded)

Security will monitor city hall/department/vital statistics population/occupancy.

Security will track capacity and roam city hall and make random security calls and visits

Bags will be checked for contraband and weapons prior to entering city hall

All visitors found roaming city hall will be directed to the correct department or asked to leave