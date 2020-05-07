Cleveland elementary school organizes special parade to help boost morale of students

CLEVELAND (WJW) — On Wednesday, teachers at Almira Elementary School took part in a special parade to let their students know that they’re thinking of them.

20 decorated vehicles took part and toured the area as kids smiled and waved hello.

*Read more on how the coronavirus is impacting schools, here.*

“We wanted to encourage and motivate our scholars and remind them that we care and miss them so much! We know this will be a great morale boost for our students and their caregivers,” said Almira Art Teacher Mayira Snizhko.

Have you seen any acts of kindness in your community? Email us at TIPS@FOX8.com.

Related Content Bedford City Schools hold staff parade for students Video Video

Local authorities, loved ones celebrate Medina woman’s 31st birthday with drive-by parade Video Video

Local school holds teacher parade, food drive to help community during COVID-19 crisis Video Video