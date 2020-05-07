1  of  3
Cleveland elementary school organizes special parade to help boost morale of students

CLEVELAND (WJW) — On Wednesday, teachers at Almira Elementary School took part in a special parade to let their students know that they’re thinking of them.

20 decorated vehicles took part and toured the area as kids smiled and waved hello.

“We wanted to encourage and motivate our scholars and remind them that we care and miss them so much! We know this will be a great morale boost for our students and their caregivers,” said Almira Art Teacher Mayira Snizhko.

