Cleveland elementary school honoring students with drive-by parade

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Teachers from a local elementary school are honoring students with a drive-by parade Friday afternoon. The school, like all Ohio schools, will remain closed for the rest of the academic year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The school says staff members will be lined up outside Wilbur Wright Elementary from 1 to 3 p.m. to wave to families driving by.

Families are instructed to enter the the area on Parkhurst Drive, coming from Bosworth Road, and exit on W. 110th Street.

If your family chooses to walk, officials ask that you use the sidewalk across the street from the school building and practice social distancing.

More on the coronavirus, here.