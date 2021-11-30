Cleveland doctor urges you to keep guard up during holiday gatherings with threat of new variant

**Related Video Above: Cleveland Clinic says parents can get their kids vaccinated for COVID-19 and flu at the same time.**

CLEVELAND (WJW) — While America’s top doctors have given the OK for vaccinated families to gather for the holidays, it doesn’t mean there isn’t any danger of coronavirus spread.

Dr. Olaoluwa Fayanju, who is the Executive Medical Director of Oak Street Health in Cleveland, is reportedly ‘very worried’ about a resurgence in hospitalizations in Ohio, as fewer people are wearing masks in stores and large events, such as Cleveland Browns games.

A press release made clear it’s only a matter of time before the omicron variant hits the Cleveland area and Fayanju urged those eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine and to keep wearing masks when out in public.

In the past 21 days, Ohio Department of Health has reported an average of 236 hospitalizations, and in the last 24 hours there’s been 461 hospitalizations, clearly much higher than the average.

Adding to this, only about 53% of Ohio’s population has been fully vaccinated, a percentage which is reportedly in the lower third of all states.

Fayanju also pointed out that flu shot numbers are low as well, which he said is troublesome with fewer people masking in public.

Yesterday, the Centers for Disease Control said they strongly recommend COVID-19 booster shots for all who are eligible.

