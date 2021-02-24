Cleveland Department of Public Health reports 18 new coronavirus fatalities

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Department of Public Health reported 61 new cases of COVID-19 in the city today. There were 18 new fatalities from the virus reported.

Since the coronavirus pandemic began, there have now been 24,974 reported cases in Cleveland and 302 fatalities.

As of today, there have been 959,995 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state since the pandemic began, along with a total of 17,045 deaths.

The new Cleveland cases affected those as young as 10 all the way to their 70s. The health department is working to inform those who may have come in contact with those who are sickened.

The city also announced that, as of today, 16,955 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in Cleveland.

As discussed in the video at the top of the story, Cleveland Indians fans will soon find out more about the state’s plans to allow for in-person sports this spring and summer. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is expected to announce plans during a press conference Thursday.