Cleveland Department of Public Health reports 18 more coronavirus cases

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Cleveland Department of Public Health reported 18 more confirmed cases of coronavirus in city residents on Tuesday.
They range in age from teens to their 70s. This brings the total to 5,747 confirmed cases in the city of Cleveland and 148 fatalities.
CDPH said it is working to identify their close contacts who would require testing or monitoring for COVID-19 symptoms.
Two previously reported cases were transferred from CDPH after it was determined the people were not from the city of Cleveland.
The latest headlines from FOX8.com:
- Chance of rain later this week
- Second person arrested in murder of missing elderly Orrville man
- Ohio State settles more doc abuse cases; total tops $46M
- Eli Lilly pauses study of COVID-19 antibody like one Trump received over safety concern
- Democrats grill Judge Barrett on Roe v. Wade, elections during second day of confirmation hearings