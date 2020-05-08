Cleveland councilman wants to shut down some streets to expand outdoor dining for restaurants

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The State of Ohio is allowing bars and restaurants to open for outdoor sit down dining next Friday in wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

But Sam McNulty, who owns restaurants with patio seating in Ohio City, including Market Garden Brewery and Nano Brew Cleveland, said it’s still not feasible to reopen with limited space due to social distancing.

“You just can’t fit enough guests to really justify the costs of operating,” McNulty said.

It’s why McNulty said he supports a proposal that would allow some Cleveland restaurants to expand outdoor seating onto sidewalks and streets like West 25th.

“In order for restaurants to survive, we need this extra space going into the street,” McNulty said.

Ward 3 Councilman Kerry McCormack, who represents downtown Cleveland and neighborhoods including Ohio City and Tremont, is leading the effort to close certain streets to vehicular traffic, creating new space for restaurants to accommodate social distancing. It’s a change already in place in other cities across the country.

“This is an unprecedented time, so we really have to be thinking outside the box,” McCormack said.

McCormack said he has asked the city administration to identify and close streets in certain commercial districts with restaurants, based on feedback from the neighborhoods.

“They operate on razor-thin margins, so being able to have that expanded capacity is going to make a big difference for them to be able to pay their bills and to pay their staff that are working,” he said.

With large events still on hold and little traffic downtown, McCormack also asked the city to get rid of special event and rush hour parking restrictions.

“We want to reduce as many barriers as humanly possible to coming into downtown Cleveland, the near west side and areas throughout the City of Cleveland,” McCormack said.

He’s working with city and state leaders to determine how to close streets as soon as possible and allow restaurants to serve alcohol in those zones.

“There’s no purpose of having on street parking or vehicular access if there are no small businesses left, so we’ve got to support them,” McCormack said.

McNulty said plans to reopen his restaurants depend on approval of the proposal to close streets to vehicles.

“That’s going to be the lifeline really for restaurants in Ohio City and across the city,” McNulty said.

A spokesperson for Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson did not respond to a request seeking comment for this story by deadline.

