Cleveland councilman to propose legislation requiring face masks in public places

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A Cleveland councilman is pushing that citizens be required to wear masks in public places to prevent further spread of the coronavirus.

This comes as Cuyahoga County is among several counties in the state deemed a Level 3 for risk, meaning that there is very high spread and exposure of coronavirus in the area.

Councilman Tony Brancatelli says he plans on introducing legislation that would require facemasks be worn in public spaces at the next council meeting, which is scheduled for July 15.

“It’s past the time to do this,” Councilman Brancatelli said in a press release. “With the increase in cases we need to protect our residents as well as our businesses from having to shut down again.”

Children under the age of 2 and those with medical conditions would be exempt from the mask requirement.

Several other Ohio cities have recently passed similar legislation.

Friday morning Dayton and Columbus became the first major metropolitan cities in Ohio to require masks. The orders went into effect at 8 a.m.

Those orders require people to wear masks in public spaces when social distancing is not possible.

Akron Ward 5 Councilperson Tara Mosley-Samples says she will introduce legislation mandating masks on July 13. (Watch the video above for more information on her proposal.)

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine will likely not be issuing an order from the state level and leave it up to local municipalities. He had attempted to require masks when businesses reopened in May but quickly walked it back following backlash.

Meanwhile, FOX 8’s Kevin Freeman has been in contact with Councilman Brancatelli and will provide more information regarding the legislation he is proposing for Cleveland as it becomes available.

