Cleveland coronavirus numbers: One more death, 21 new confirmed cases

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Cleveland Department of Public Health released the latest coronavirus numbers for the city Friday evening.

There was one additional death, a man in his 70s, and 21 new confirmed cases, ranging in age from their teens to their 60s. That brings the total for the city of Cleveland to 40 fatalities and 900 cases, the health department.

No additional information about the patients will be released.

Click here for the city of Cleveland’s COVID-19 map of cases by zip code

More notes from the city of Cleveland:

City Excise Tax Payment Extension

The City of Cleveland is extending payment deadlines for the following excise tax returns to alleviate administrative burden for businesses that are facing operational impacts from the coronavirus (COVID-19) public health emergency:

Admissions tax due April 30, May 30 and June 30

Motor Vehicle Lessor (rental car) tax due April 30, May 31 and June 30

Parking tax due April 20, May 20 and June 20

Transient Occupancy (hotel or lodging) tax due April 30, May 31 and June 30

The Commissioner of the Division of Assessments and Licenses is authorized to extend excise tax (admissions, parking, motor vehicle lessor and transient occupancy) payment deadlines to July 20 in response to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) national pandemic. Federal, state and local governments have employed various strategies to propose due date relief to businesses through tax guidance and legislation.

This proposal extends the April, May and June excise tax payment due dates to July 20th without incurring interest and penalties. The goal is to provide cash flow flexibility to taxpayers that cannot timely pay their excise tax obligation and provide guidance to individual taxpayer(s) through administrative rulings to address issues resulting from the national pandemic on a case by case request including statutory timing deadlines of administrative processes.

Cleveland Water Customers Should Flush Plumbing as Buildings Reopen

Cleveland Water reminds customers that an important first step when buildings reopen is flushing the plumbing when water has not been used, or use was significantly reduced, during the closure. By performing a full-building flush of cold and hot water plumbing, Cleveland Water customers are ensuring that safe, high quality water from our distribution system re-enters the building.

When water sits unused or underused in plumbing systems major issues can occur. In most cases, flushing plumbing and cleaning fixtures should address any potential water quality issues and restore the high quality of water that normally comes out of your tap. More information on flushing a building’s water supply is available here and here.

May Bulk Pick-Up is Suspended in Order to Adhere to Social Distancing

The City of Cleveland has suspended May bulk pick up to protect the workers providing this service. Using automated waste collection vehicles reduces the exposure to COVID-19 which can remain on various surfaces for a long period of time. Additionally, social distancing for the safety of crews becomes possible with reducing crew size down to just one driver in many instances. Residents may drop off their items at the Ridge Road Station at 3727 Ridge Rd.

Proper Set-Out Reminder: Yard waste will still be collected. The City of Cleveland requires all solid waste bagged and in City of Cleveland supplied Black waste containers. Recycling material must be clean and loose in the City of Cleveland provided Blue container. All material must fit within your City of Cleveland provided containers. Please do not sit loose waste outside of the city provided containers.

All eligible residences received waste and recycle containers. If they do not have one, they need to report it stolen and call waste collection at 216-664-3711. They will provide guidance on how to obtain service and avoid a citation until a new container is obtained.