Cleveland coronavirus numbers: 99 new cases, no deaths reported

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Department of Public Health reported 99 new cases of COVID-19 in the city today. There were no new fatalities from the virus reported.

Since the coronavirus pandemic began, there have now been 23,604 reported cases in Cleveland.

As of today, there have been 892,781 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state since the pandemic began, along with a total of 11,211 deaths.

The new Cleveland cases affected those younger than 10 all the way to their 80s. The health department is working to inform those who may have come in contact with those who are sickened.

Cuyahoga County recently launch a way to make finding places to receive a coronavirus vaccine easier: