Cleveland coronavirus numbers: 87 new cases, no new deaths reported

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Department of Public Health reported 87 new cases of COVID-19 in the city today. There were no new fatalities from the virus reported.

Since the coronavirus pandemic began, there have now been 6,707 confirmed cases in Cleveland and 151 deaths from the illness.

As of today, there have been 250,268 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state since the pandemic began, along with a total of 5,517 deaths. Yesterday, Ohio hit a record number of cases reported in a single day with 5,549.

The new Cleveland cases affected those in their 20s all the way to their 100s. The health department is working to inform those who may have come in contact with those who are sickened.

“There are things we know are effective in slowing the spread of the coronavirus and it is important we all do our part by washing hands frequently, maintaining social distancing and wearing masks when you go out,” Mayor Frank Jackson said in a statement last week.

