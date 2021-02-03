Cleveland coronavirus numbers: 85 new cases, no fatalities reported

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Department of Public Health reported 85 new cases of COVID-19 among city residents Wednesday. There were no new fatalities from the virus reported.

Since the coronavirus pandemic began, there have been 23,813 reported cases in Cleveland and 219 fatalities.

The new Cleveland cases affected those younger than 7 all the way to their 90s. The health department is working to inform those who may have come in contact with those who are sickened.

No one tool alone is going to stop the pandemic. Our best strategy against #COVID19 will be a combination of vaccinating, wearing a mask, staying at least 6 feet away from others, avoiding crowds, washing our hands often, and testing and contact tracing. https://t.co/uw33UzUzjc pic.twitter.com/sVlUKABlGc — Cleveland Department of Public Health (@CleDPH) January 26, 2021

As of Wednesday, there have been 906,727 total cases and 11,430 deaths in the state since the pandemic began. According to the state health department, it’s presumed that 799,819 people have recovered from the virus.

COVID-19 vaccinations have been started in more than 908,000, or 8 percent of Ohioans. That’s a 25,586 increase from Tuesday.

Some Northeast Ohio vaccine sites have issued reports of “vaccine hunters,” or people who are trying to receive the vaccine even if they’re not eligible. You can learn more about vaccine hunters in the video above.

