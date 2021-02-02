Cleveland coronavirus numbers: 59 new cases, no deaths reported

**Watch the video above for more information on the COVID-19 vaccine**

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Department of Public Health reported 59 new cases of COVID-19 in the city Tuesday. There were no new fatalities from the virus reported.

Since the coronavirus pandemic began, there have now been 23,744 reported cases in Cleveland and 219 fatalities.

The new Cleveland cases affected those younger than 6 all the way to their 90s. The health department is working to inform those who may have come in contact with those who are sickened.

By and large, hospitalizations are continuing to drop in Ohio. ⬇ pic.twitter.com/jzB4r9Yh6y — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) February 2, 2021

As of Tuesday, there have been 902,736 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state since the pandemic began, along with a total of 11,336 deaths.

The number of people vaccinated in the state so far is 882,796 or about 7.55% of the population. That number includes people who have gotten one or two shots so far. In the last 24 hours, 29,069 people were vaccinated.

Reminder: Those 70 and older, teachers/school personnel necessary for in-person learning, and those in the first phase outlined below are all currently eligible for the vaccine. ⬇ pic.twitter.com/uozp9TZN8b — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) February 2, 2021

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration recently granted emergency use authorizations to the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which met rigorous safety criteria. The Centers for Disease Control and other federal agencies continue to monitor the safety of the coronavirus vaccines.

According to the CDC, all COVID-19 vaccines available in the U.S. are highly effective at preventing COVID-19. The Pfizer vaccine was 95 percent effective and the Moderna vaccine was 94 effective in phase 3 clinical trials, which had more than 70,000 participants between the two studies.

Additionally, the CDC says getting vaccinated may also protect those around you.