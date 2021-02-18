Cleveland coronavirus numbers: 58 new cases, 2 deaths reported among city residents

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Department of Public Health reported 58 new cases of COVID-19 and two fatalities among city residents on Thursday.

Since the coronavirus pandemic began, there have now been 24,705 reported cases in Cleveland and 253 fatalities.

As of Thursday, there have been 947,389 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state since the pandemic began, along with a total of 16,611 deaths.

The new weekend Cleveland cases affected those younger than 2 all the way to their 80s. The health department is working to inform those who may have come in contact with those who are sick.

The Ohio Department of Health also provided an update on vaccination distribution Thursday. The department says 1,369,627 residents have received the vaccine, which is about 11.72% of the state’s population.