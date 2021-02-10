Cleveland coronavirus numbers: 5 fatalities reported, 59 new cases

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Department of Public Health reported 59 new cases of COVID-19 in the city today. There were five new fatalities from the virus reported.

Since the coronavirus pandemic began, there have now been 24,327 reported cases in Cleveland and 230 fatalities.

As of today, there have been 928,631 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state since the pandemic began, along with a total of 11,856 deaths.

The new Cleveland cases affected those younger than 3 all the way to their 80s. The health department is working to inform those who may have come in contact with those who are sickened.

With hospitalization rates staying lower in the state, Ohio officials are expected to move the current curfew soon: