Cleveland coronavirus numbers: 36 more cases, no new deaths

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Cleveland Department of Public Health released the latest information on coronavirus in the city Friday evening.

The health department said there were 36 more confirmed cases of coronavirus in people ranging from under 12 to in their 80s. That brings the total number of confirmed cases to 1,559.

There were also 12 probable cases.

No additional deaths were reported, keeping the total of fatalities in Cleveland at 50.

Other notes from the city of Cleveland:

Bulk Pick-Up Update

The City of Cleveland submitted legislation to Cleveland City Council today to reinstitute bulk pick-up services in June, though not during its usual week, through the use of grapple trucks. Bulk pick-up will resume the week of June 15 and again during the week of June 22. In other words, residents will have two opportunities to dispose of bulk items in June. We appreciate residents’ understanding and patience as we adjusted our plans to keep our workers safe through the coronavirus pandemic.

Residents are permitted to up to three bulk items on tree lawns. More info on guidelines for proper disposal:

Residents may leave out for collection items such as appliances, tables, chairs, mattresses, box springs, couches and furniture.

All mattresses, box springs and cloth furniture must be wrapped in plastic.

In addition to the three items, residents may leave out up to four tires.

The city does not accept construction material.

Boxes and bags are not bulk items.