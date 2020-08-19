Cleveland coronavirus numbers: 30 new cases, 7 fatalities reported

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Department of Public Health reports 30 new cases of COVID-19 in the city today. There were seven new fatalities from the virus, the department said.

Since the coronavirus pandemic began, there have now been 4,770 confirmed cases in Cleveland and 110 deaths from the illness.

As of today, there have been 110,881 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state since the pandemic began, along with a total of 3,909 deaths.

The new Cleveland cases affected those under 10 to their 80s. The health department is working to identify people close to those affected by the virus.

Meanwhile, many school officials are relieved to have option to delay fall sports to the spring for the 2020 season:

Get the latest headlines on FOX8.com below: