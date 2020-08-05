Cleveland coronavirus numbers: 26 new cases, no new fatalities

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — The Cleveland Department of Public Health reports 26 new cases of COVID-19 in the city today. There were no fatalities from the virus, the department said.

Since the coronavirus pandemic began, there have now been 4,363 confirmed cases in Cleveland and 84 deaths from the illness.

As of today, there have been 96,305 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state since the pandemic began, along with a total of 3,596 deaths.

Ohio reports 1,199 new coronavirus cases, 26 new deaths

The new Cleveland cases affected those under 1 to their 20s. The health department reports that on top of the confirmed cases, there is one additional probable case as well.

The Cleveland Oktoberfest was also canceled today, due to coronavirus concerns.

Cleveland Oktoberfest 2020 canceled this Labor Day Weekend

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine plans to give another press conference regarding the pandemic on Friday. In the meantime, check out a timeline of state orders and other notable events in Ohio during the coronavirus pandemic below:

Coronavirus in Ohio: Tracking state orders and cases

Get the latest headlines on FOX8.com below: 

W3Schools

Share this story

Around the Buckeye State

More Ohio News
FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral