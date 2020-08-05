Cleveland coronavirus numbers: 26 new cases, no new fatalities

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — The Cleveland Department of Public Health reports 26 new cases of COVID-19 in the city today. There were no fatalities from the virus, the department said.

Since the coronavirus pandemic began, there have now been 4,363 confirmed cases in Cleveland and 84 deaths from the illness.

As of today, there have been 96,305 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state since the pandemic began, along with a total of 3,596 deaths.

The new Cleveland cases affected those under 1 to their 20s. The health department reports that on top of the confirmed cases, there is one additional probable case as well.

The Cleveland Oktoberfest was also canceled today, due to coronavirus concerns.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine plans to give another press conference regarding the pandemic on Friday. In the meantime, check out a timeline of state orders and other notable events in Ohio during the coronavirus pandemic below:

