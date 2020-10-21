Cleveland coronavirus numbers: 26 more cases, no new deaths reported

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Department of Public Health reported 26 new cases of COVID-19 in the city today. There were no new fatalities from the virus reported.

Since the coronavirus pandemic began, there have now been 5,949 confirmed cases in Cleveland and 148 deaths from the illness.

As of today, which was record-breaking, there have been 188,005 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state since the pandemic began, along with a total of 5,149 deaths.

The new Cleveland cases affected those in their teens all the way to their 80s. The health department is working to inform those who may have come in contact with those who are sickened.

In the meantime, the Cleveland Clinic is working to make coronavirus testing easier, as seen below:

