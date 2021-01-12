Cleveland coronavirus numbers: 236 new cases, 4 deaths reported

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Department of Public Health reported 236 new cases of COVID-19 in the city Monday. There were four fatalities from the virus reported.

Since the coronavirus pandemic began, there have now been 21,153 reported cases and 195 fatalities in the city.

As of today, there have been 784,957 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state since the pandemic began, along with a total of 9,627 deaths.

The new Cleveland cases affected those younger than 4 all the way to their 80s. The health department is working to inform those who may have come in contact with those who are sickened.

The vaccine rollout continues in the city, as seen in the story below:

