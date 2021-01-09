Cleveland coronavirus numbers: 224 new cases, 4 fatalities reported

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Department of Public Health reported 224 new cases of COVID-19 in the city Friday. There were four new fatalities from the virus reported.

Since the coronavirus pandemic began, there have now been 20,515 reported cases and 190 fatalities in the city.

As of today, there have been 762,603 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state since the pandemic began, along with a total of 9,544 deaths.

The new Cleveland cases affected those younger than 10 all the way to their 80s. The health department is working to inform those who may have come in contact with those who are sickened, and one other person was reported as having a probable case in the city.

Officials from the Cuyahoga County Board of Health held a press briefing today to discuss the latest on the coronavirus pandemic in the area (as seen in the video above).

“It’s certainly the goal here that over time, the COVID vaccine is available like the flu vaccine,” Health Commissioner Terry Allan said during the meeting.

Earlier this week, the FOX 8 I-Team uncovered the fact that thousands of doses of the COVID-19 vaccine in Cleveland are still sitting unused:

