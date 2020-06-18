Cleveland coronavirus numbers: 21 new cases, no deaths

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Department of Public Health is reporting 21 more confirmed cases of COVID-19 and no new fatalities Wednesday evening.

According to a press release, this brings the total to 1,860 confirmed cases and 75 deaths.

The new confirmed cases include men and women whose ages range from their 20s to their 80s.

CDPH is working to identify their close contacts who would require testing or monitoring for COVID-19 symptoms.

Prevention is key! Know how to protect yourself and others from the #COVID19. The virus is still active in our community.#Cleveland #CLE @CityofCleveland



Illustration: @juliaskuo pic.twitter.com/CtG3Gby9GV — Cleveland Department of Public Health (@CleDPH) June 17, 2020

As of Wednesday, there were 42,422 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Ohio with 2,611 deaths. In the last 24 hours, 414 cases, 14 deaths, 44 hospitalizations and 13 intensive care unit admissions were reported to the state health department.

There are more than 2.15 million confirmed cases and 117,423 deaths in the US.

CPDH also reminds citizens that the Greater Cleveland Food Bank will be holding a drive-thru food distribution event at the Cleveland Municipal Lot Thursday from 2 p.m. t o 5 p.m.

Those in need of food must pre-register online and bring the number you receive during registration with you to check-in.

An important reminder: @CleFoodBank will be distributing food tomorrow from 2-5 p.m. in the @CityofCleveland Muni Lot.



Please pre-register at https://t.co/6nQAqgyHmX and bring the number you recieve when you register with you to check-in. #InThisTogetherOhio #Cleveland #CLE pic.twitter.com/R7UotkO0av — Cleveland Department of Public Health (@CleDPH) June 17, 2020