Cleveland coronavirus numbers: 190 new cases, 1 death reported

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Department of Public Health reported 190 new cases of COVID-19 in the city Saturday. There was one new fatality from the virus reported.

Since the coronavirus pandemic began, there have now been 20,705 reported cases and 191 fatalities in the city.

As of today, there have been 770,977 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state since the pandemic began, along with a total of 9,599 deaths.

The new Cleveland cases affected those younger than 10 all the way to their 80s. The health department is working to inform those who may have come in contact with those who are sickened, and 18 others were reported as having probable cases in the city.

Healthcare workers in the city began to receive their second doses of the coronavirus vaccine this week, as seen below:

