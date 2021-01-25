Cleveland coronavirus numbers: 181 new cases, 3 deaths reported

**Watch the video above for more information on the coronavirus vaccine.**

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Department of Public Health reported 181 new cases of COVID-19 among city residents Monday. There were three fatalities from the virus reported.

Since the coronavirus pandemic began, there have now been 23,087 reported cases and 211 fatalities in the city.

As of Monday, there have been 8868,656 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state since the pandemic began, along with a total of 10,768 deaths.

The new Cleveland cases affected males and females whose ages range from under 10 years old to their 90’s. The health department is working to inform those who may have come in contact with those who are ill.

Meanwhile, coronavirus vaccinations are now available in Ohio for people who are 75 and older or who have severe congenital, developmental, or early-onset medical disorders.

This the second group of Phase 1B, a plan laid out in the Coronavirus Vaccination Program to eventually get everyone covered who wants a vaccine.

This time last week when vaccinations opened for 80 and up, just over 435,000 people had received the vaccine in the state. That number is now 607,893 or 5.2% of Ohio’s population.