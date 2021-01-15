Cleveland coronavirus numbers: 161 new cases, 2 deaths reported

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Department of Public Health reported 161 new cases of COVID-19 in the city Monday. There were two fatalities from the virus reported.

Since the coronavirus pandemic began, there have now been 21,798 reported cases and 206 fatalities in the city.

As of today, there have been 814,442 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state since the pandemic began, along with a total of 10,057 deaths.

The new Cleveland cases affected those younger than 1 all the way to their 90s. The health department is working to inform those who may have come in contact with those who are sickened.

