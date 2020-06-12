Cleveland coronavirus numbers: 14 cases, no deaths

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — The Cleveland Department of Public Health reports 14 new cases of COVID-19 in the city today. There were no fatalities from the virus, the department said.

Since the coronavirus pandemic began, there have now been 1,803 confirmed cases in Cleveland and 71 deaths from the illness.

These city numbers come after today’s announcement that there were 40,424 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Ohio with 2,508 total deaths.

The new Cleveland cases affected those in their teens all the way up to their 70s. The health department reports that on top of the confirmed cases, there are probably three other cases as well.

Yesterday, Gov. Mike DeWine spoke today about the continued pandemic, saying that any person who wanted to get tested for the virus could do so.