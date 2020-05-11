Cleveland coronavirus numbers: 1 more death, 28 new confirmed cases

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Cleveland Department of Public Health released its latest coronavirus numbers Monday evening.

There was one additional death and 28 more confirmed cases, ages infant to their 70s. The person who died was in their 100s. This bring the total to 41 fatalities and 978 confirmed cases in the city of Cleveland, the health department said.

Other notes from the city of Cleveland:

Small Business Loans Update

Since the Mayor’s announcement regarding loans available for small businesses, the City has received 275 applications for assistance. The Department of Economic Development is reviewing these applications and will make awards later this month once the federally-mandated process to access the CARES Act Funds is completed. Click here to learn more.

Department of Community Development Public Meeting

The Department of Community Development will be holding a virtual public meeting on Tuesday, May 12 at 1 p.m. to discuss its 2020-2021 Action Plan regarding the 2020 Entitlement & CARES Act. This virtual meeting will be streamed on the City of Cleveland Facebook page.