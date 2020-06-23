Cleveland coronavirus: No new fatalities, 35 more confirmed cases

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Cleveland Department of Public Health reported 35 more confirmed cases of coronavirus in city residents on Tuesday.

The total number of cases stands at 1,996. The new patients range from under 13 years old to in their 70s. The city health department said there were no new fatalities, keeping that total at 75.

CDPH said it is working to identify their close contacts who would require testing or monitoring for COVID-19 symptoms.

On Tuesday, the Ohio Department of Health said there were 46,127 total confirmed and probable cases in the state with 2,735 deaths.

In the last 24 hours, 590 cases, 31 deaths, 87 hospitalizations and 24 intensive care unit admissions were reported to the state health department. Compared that to the 21-day average of 466 cases, 23 deaths, 57 hospitalizations and 14 ICU admissions.

Cuyahoga County continues to have the second-most COVID-19 cases and deaths in the state, behind Franklin County.

More notes from the city of Cleveland:

Modified Bulk Pick-Up Schedule

Bulk pick-up has been rescheduled for the weeks of June 22, June 29, July 6 and July 13. Residents should follow regular bulk pick-up guidelines. We appreciate residents’ patience as we adjust our plans to keep our workers safe through the coronavirus pandemic.

As a reminder, residents are permitted to up to three bulk items on tree lawns. More info on guidelines for proper disposal:

Residents may leave out for collection items such as appliances, tables, chairs, mattresses, box springs, couches and furniture.

All mattresses, box springs and cloth furniture must be wrapped in plastic.

In addition to the three items, residents may leave out up to four tires.

The city does not accept construction material.

Boxes and bags are not bulk items.