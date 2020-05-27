Cleveland coronavirus: 31 new cases, no additional deaths

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Cleveland Department of Public Health reported no new fatalities from coronavirus on Wednesday.

There were 31 more confirmed cases of the virus in Cleveland, the health department said. They ranged in age from under 12 years old to a person in their 80s.

The totals for the city stand at 1,473 cases and 50 deaths.

The CDPH said it is working to identify close contacts who would require testing or monitoring for COVID-19 symptoms.

On Wednesday, the Ohio Department of Health said there were 33,439 total confirmed and probable cases in the state with 2,044 deaths. In the last 24 hours, 433 cases, 42 deaths, 121 hospitalizations and 42 intensive care unit admissions were reported to the state health department.