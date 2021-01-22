Cleveland confirms 175 more cases of COVID-19, no new deaths

*Watch Gov. Mike DeWine provide an update on the coronavirus vaccine rollout in the video above.*

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Department of Public Health has been notified of 175 more confirmed cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths.

City of Cleveland reports 175 new confirmed coronavirus cases — Ed Gallek (@edgallekfox8) January 23, 2021

According to a press release, this brings the total to 22,774 confirmed cases and 208 fatalities.

The new confirmed cases include males and females whose ages range from under 10 years old to their 80’s.

CDPH is working to identify their close contacts who would require testing or monitoring for COVID-19 symptoms.

Additionally, one case was transferred as it was determined they were not a Cleveland resident.

As of Friday, there been 853,982 total confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus and 10,599 deaths in the State of Ohio. There are more than 24.76 million cases and 412,780 deaths in the U.S.