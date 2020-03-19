Cleveland Clinic working to test select patients under 61 years old for coronavirus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND (WJW) -- The Cleveland Clinic has put in place additional screening in order to test high-risk patients under the age of 61 years old for the coronavirus.

A spokesperson for the Cleveland Clinic issued the following statement:

"The drive-through testing site at the Walker Building remains open to patients 61 and older with a Cleveland Clinic doctor’s order. In addition, for patients under 61 who already had a doctor’s order, we have put into place an additional screening process and are selecting high-risk patients to be scheduled to come in for testing."

A Stark County woman Fox 8 is choosing not to identify says she was turned away due to overwhelming demand for testing earlier this week at the joint University Hospitals, Cleveland Clinic drive-through testing site in Mayfield Heights.

"Everybody who has an order should be allowed to be tested. We're all scared and we all just want answers," she said.

The 48-year-old says when she later learned of the Cleveland Clinic's policy change to focus testing on older high-risk patients she was frustrated, wondering when she would be able to receive her ordered COVID-19 test.

"I'm worried about the fact I'm not getting better. I kind of just want to know what it is, even if it's something like bronchitis or the flu. I still want to be treated and I can't do any of that," she said.

Thursday the Clinic announced a new, free online coronavirus screening tool for patients concerned about their risk. Patients can answer questions based on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines to help determine appropriate care.

