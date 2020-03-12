Cleveland Clinic working to develop coronavirus testing to get results ‘much faster’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND (WJW) -- The Cleveland Clinic is working to develop testing capabilities for coronavirus on its campus instead of sending tests to an outside lab, according to a hospital spokesperson.

The change will allow the hospital to get test results back "much faster;" however, details about how long results will take and when the testing will begin are still being finalized, the spokesperson said.

The Cleveland Clinic began using LabCorp for testing Friday, according to a hospital spokesperson.

The Clinic spokesperson said its team is actively working to improve testing capabilities at the hospital. She said other hospitals, locally and nationally, are doing the same thing.