Cleveland Clinic welcomes Air Force medical team to help with omicron surge

CLEVELAND (WJW) – A team of about 20 medical professionals from the U.S. Air Force arrived at the Cleveland Clinic Wednesday morning.

The team, made up of nurses, physicians and respiratory therapists, will help health officials at the clinic as they continues to see a large amount of COVID-19 patients.

The Cleveland Clinic said bringing in this team will allow them to accept more transfers and better serve the community as a whole.

After orientation, the Air Force team will start working at the clinic within the next few days.

The Ohio National Guard was deployed to help hospitals with testing just before Christmas in December. Local health leaders say their presence has been a morale boost for weary staff.

Ohio is one of 6 states that have requested help from the federal government, including New York, New Jersey, Rhode Island, Michigan and New Mexico.