CLEVELAND (WJW) -- The Cleveland Clinic is rolling out visitor screenings at all of its facilities throughout the day on Friday in an effort to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The clinic on Friday confirmed a "handful" of coronavirus cases throughout its system. Patients are isolated at home and precautions are being followed for those who are inpatient, the clinic said.

The Cleveland Clinic is installing tents outside all emergency department entrances Friday to prevent those infected with coronavirus from just walking into facilities.

The clinic released the following statement to FOX 8 News:

"We are in the process of setting up tents at all of our emergency department entrances where patients will be questioned prior to entering our facilities. This is a precautionary measure to maintain the health and safety of our patients and caregivers and to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Please continue to look to https://newsroom.clevelandclinic.org/ for updates on this rapidly evolving situation."

The clinic still recommends calling your primary care doctor or using telemedicine if you have symptoms.