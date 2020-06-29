Cleveland Clinic updates its visitor guidelines during coronavirus pandemic

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — The Cleveland Clinic has updated its visitor guidelines as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

The clinic said inpatient settings at all Ohio (and Florida) locations now allow patients who are COVID-19 negative or asymptomatic to have one visitor daily. That went into effect on June 24.

The Cleveland Clinic notes that this guideline does not apply to patients who are in the hospital for a solid organ transplant and adult patients on Behavioral Heath units. Visitation continues to be restricted for those areas at this time. However, pediatric patients on Behavioral Health units will be allowed two parent or guardian visitors.

Your safety continues to be one of our top concerns. That means you can expect some of our patient areas to look a bit different for a while — as we’ve added extra measures to keep everyone safe.

Designated visitors must show their photo ID at the entrance of the building to verify identity before each visit. Those visitors may leave the patient’s room to visit the cafeteria or other appropriate areas inside the hospital during each daily visit.

Visiting hours are from 7 a.m – 9 p.m. unless an exception applies, the clinic said.