Live video: Cleveland Clinic, University Hospitals doctors hold COVID-19 news conference

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Experts on COVID-19 from the Cleveland Clinic and University Hospitals will hold a virtual news conference at 12:30 p.m. Thursday.

The two hospital systems have coordinated patient loads, split duties at long-term living centers and shared analytics on the virus.

“Since the beginning of the pandemic, the Cleveland Clinic and University Hospitals have been communicated nearly on a daily basis to provide the best care, not only for the people in our health systems, but all the hospitals and all the potential people who needed to be hospitalized in northern Ohio,” said Dr. Robert Wyllie, chief of medical operations at Cleveland Clinic.

The latest surge of COVID peaked about a month ago, averaging more than 7,200 patients a day, Wyllie said. It’s now down to less than 3,500, as of Thursday morning. Hospitalizations dropped from more than 3,700 to under 2,500.

Cuyahoga County continues to be at the top of the list in the state for COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths, according to the Ohio Department of Health.