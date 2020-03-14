Cleveland Clinic, University Hospitals begin drive-thru coronavirus testing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND (WJW)-- The Cleveland Clinic started drive-thru coronavirus testing for its patients Saturday morning. University Hospitals will begin on Monday.

The testing site, located at the garage of the Walker Building in University Circle on Euclid Avenue, will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week. Patients can stay in their car for the nasal and throat swabs. Results will be available in about 24 hours.

Cleveland Clinic Dr. Robert Wyllie emphasized this is for patients with doctors' orders for the testing. He said while they have the capacity to do a few hundred tests, it is still a limited commodity and they have to test people who are symptomatic first.

The hope is for Cleveland's hospitals to avoid dealing with crowded emergency departments.

"It's is an all-hands-on-deck approach from both health systems to care for this health crisis in our community," said Dr. Robyn Strosaker, University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center chief medical officer.