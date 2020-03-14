Cleveland Clinic, UH teaming up to provide drive-through COVID-19 testing for some patients

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland Clinic and University Hospitals are teaming up to provide drive-through COVID-19 testing for patients with doctor’s orders.

According to a press release, testing for Cleveland Clinic patients will begin on Saturday at 11 a.m. and UH patients on Monday. The testing site will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week.

“The entire health care community is coming together by responding with tremendous unity, everyone is looking at us to do what is right, and we will,” said Tom Mihaljevic, M.D., President and CEO, Cleveland Clinic. “We are working together to optimize our preparations by standing together as a team to meet the demands of our patients, our families and our communities.”

The testing site is located in the garage of the W.O. Walker Building located at 10524 Euclid Avenue in Cleveland. Patients will stay in their vehicles as samples are collected.

Patients without a doctor’s order will not be allowed to get testing done there. Officials say those who may be symptomatic should start with a virtual visit to Cleveland Clinic’s Express Care Online or call their primary care physician.