Cleveland Clinic takes precautions to protect against coronavirus

CLEVELAND (WJW) -- The Cleveland Clinic on Wednesday released the following precautions it's taking to prevent the spread of coronavirus:

Absences: Effective immediately and until further notice, Cleveland Clinic is suspending the application of absence occurrences related to Cleveland Clinic-approved time away from work due to COVID-19. More information will be shared in the coming days.

Business travel: We are now restricting all international and domestic business travel until further notice. Please postpone requests to book business travel until we lift this restriction

In-person meetings: We are asking caregivers to replace in-person meetings with a virtual option (Skype).

Cleveland Clinic events: We are in the process of reviewing all upcoming Cleveland Clinic-hosted events, including Continuing Medical Education (CME), to determine which should be canceled or postponed.

Ohio colleges, local schools and other public events have been affected by coronavirus. Gov. DeWine on Tuesday recommended large indoor gatherings be limited.

As of Wednesday morning, there are 3 confirmed cases in Ohio -- all in Cuyahoga County.