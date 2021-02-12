Cleveland Clinic: Study shows Zinc and Vitamin C are not effective treatments for COVID-19

Editor’s Note: The video above it about Ohio National Guard assisting with COVID-19 vaccinations.

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Cleveland Clinic researchers have found that zinc and ascorbic acid (Vitamin C), or a combination of the two, do not significantly decrease the severity or duration of COVID-19.

The study was published Friday in the JAMA Open Network.

The clinical trial looked at 214 adult patients who had coronavirus from April 2020 to October 2020.

Some were given zinc, others vitamin C, some were given both, and others received standard care.

According to a press release from the Cleveland Clinic, the study was stopped for futility, because there was no significant difference among the four groups.

“When we began this trial, there was no research to support supplemental therapy for the prevention or treatment of patients with COVID-19,” said Milind Desai, M.D., MBA, director, clinical operations in Cleveland Clinic’s Heart Vascular & Thoracic Institute and co-principal investigator of the study.

“As we watched the pandemic spread across the globe, infecting and killing millions, the medical community and consumers alike scrambled to try supplements that they believed could possibly prevent infection, or ease COVID-19 symptoms, but the research is just now catching up. While vitamin C and zinc proved ineffective as a treatment when clinically compared to standard care, the study of other therapeutics continues.”

The patients in the study were managed on an outpatient basis.

The Clinic says there were four safety events, including three deaths.

The Clinic does not believe the deaths were caused by the supplemental treatment as part of the study.