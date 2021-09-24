Cleveland Clinic sees increased demand for COVID-19 testing

(Watch in the video player above: Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announces new vaccination incentive for young people.)

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Cleveland Clinic wants patients to be aware of COVID-19 testing options as demand for tests increases.

Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff said testing and positivity rates are up in the state. On Thursday, the state health department reported 7,475 new cases, 300 hospitalizations, 24 intensive care unit admissions and no deaths. In July, the daily cases were between 200 and 300.

“We have been experiencing a growing volume of patients requesting COVID-19 testing in our emergency, urgent care and Express Care settings,” the Cleveland Clinic said in a statement on Friday. “We understand that with the increased numbers of COVID-19 cases and other respiratory illnesses happening across our community, people want to be tested.”

The hospital system said utilizing other testing options helps provide timely treatment with those requiring critical care. The Cleveland Clinic is experiencing high volumes of patients so those with minor symptoms may have to wait longer.

Before going to a Cleveland Clinic emergency, urgent care of Express Care facility, the hospital system asks people do the following:

If you or a loved one are experiencing non-urgent COVID-19 symptoms and have a Cleveland Clinic primary care provider, you may schedule a testing appointment online in MyChart without seeing a provider.

If you or a loved one are experiencing non-urgent COVID-19 symptoms and do NOT have a Cleveland Clinic primary care physician and would like to be tested through Cleveland Clinic, please schedule an online virtual visit to see a provider who can order a test for you.

If you do not have symptoms but would still like to be tested for COVID-19 through Cleveland Clinic, please self-schedule a testing appointment through MyChart.

Cleveland Clinic is one of many locations in the community where testing is provided. In addition to testing sites, self-testing kits from the state of Ohio are available free of charge at local libraries and for sale at most retail pharmacies.