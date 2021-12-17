Cleveland Clinic seeing more omicron; Expected to surpass record for positive cases

(In the video player above: An exclusive look into the Cleveland Clinic ICU for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic.)

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Cleveland Clinic released new information on Friday painting a picture of the current COVID-19 situation in its hospitals.

The Clinic said it expects to surpass the highest number of positive samples detected in a single day since the start of the pandemic. The hospital system is doing 3,000 tests a day and 1,000 of those are positive.

The Cleveland Clinic said it estimates half of the positive samples are the latest COVID variant omicron. The number of laboratory-confirmed omicron cases has doubled in the last week, according to a news release on Friday.

“We are learning this variant is more transmissible, and we are seeing evidence of this by the increased spread in our community,” the Clinic said.

The Clinic also echoed information we’ve heard repeatedly from the Ohio Department of Health recently: The vast majority of COVID hospitalizations are among the unvaccinated. According to the Cleveland Clinic, 80% of those hospitalized with COVID in its systems have not been vaccinated. The majority of those in the hospital with COVID who are vaccinated have underlying health issues.

There are currently 800 patients in Cleveland Clinic hospitals with COVID-19 currently.

The Clinic again emphasized that vaccination is our best protection.