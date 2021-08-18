Cleveland Clinic scheduling some patients for 3rd vaccine dose

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Cleveland Clinic is scheduling certain patients with compromised immune systems for their third coronavirus vaccine dose.

To be eligible, patients must have received their first two doses of an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine, which is Pfizer or Moderna.

Cleveland Clinic currently has a supply of the Pfizer vaccine.

However, a different mRNA vaccine can be given as the third dose, according to the Cleveland Clinic, if the patient is age-eligible for that vaccine.

Pfizer is approved for patients 12 and up.

Moderna is approved for ages 18 and up.

Appointments are only being made available for anyone but some patients who are immunocompromised.

The CDC announced Wednesday that it was recommending all Americans receive a booster shot, amid evidence of waning vaccine effectiveness against variants of COVID-19.