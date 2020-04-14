Cleveland Clinic reports more than 18,000 tested for COVID-19

CLEVELAND (WJW) — As of Tuesday morning, the Cleveland Clinic performed 18,400 COVID-19 tests since March 12.

This week the hospital will begin testing asymptomatic surgical patients for coronavirus, according to Dr. Brian Rubin, the chair of the Pathology and Laboratory Medicine Institute at the Cleveland Clinic.

“We went from doing no COVID testing about a month ago really to now we’re doing many hundreds of tests every day, but it’s a well organized effort. I would say there’s a calmness; we just kind of found our groove.”

Dr. Rubin says there is not a backlog of tests; results are produced within 24 hours but usually, at the longest, take 14 hours to receive.

There are more than 7,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Ohio and more than 300 deaths, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

“We started at about 2 percent when the COVID pandemic first happened, then we got up into the 10 percent range and it’s been flat for several weeks.”

He says the amount of flu cases are at a very low level at this point and they do not test for it unless requested by physicians.

COVID-19 testing at the Clinic has also expanded to senior nursing homes, first responders, other health systems and even beyond Ohio.

He says there was a real need for testing in Detroit so they took on testing patients for several days.

According to Dr. Rubin, the deceased are not being tested unless they are autopsied.

Antibody testing, through a blood sample also know as serology tests, could help determine immunity to the virus but it is not readily available and Dr. Rubin says more research is needed.

“Serology does have the potential to offer that but there’s a lot of unknown science with this virus and even if we develop a great serological test tomorrow we need to do further studies to show that positive serology actually reflects that the patients are immune to the virus and we don’t know that yet.”

Dr. Rubin says the Clinic has developed part of their own testing kits and now they are looking towards the future.

“What can we do so that we’re not really caught in a situation like the first wave? I think everybody would admit we were really unprepared for what happened.”

For now, the goal is to learn from the past and prepare for a potential next phase of COVID-19.

“Testing has been really important in what we’ll call phase 1 of this pandemic but I think it’s going to be even more important in phase two as we try to get people back to work and back to the things they really enjoy doing.”