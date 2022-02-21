Cleveland Clinic relaxes its visitation policy amid COVID spread downturn

**Related video above: What new study reveals about stealth omicron.**

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Clinic is updating its visitation policy, soon allowing more people to see loved ones.

Those 18 and over can now visit hospital patients, including those with COVID-19, two at a time starting Tuesday.

The new rules, which apply to clinic locations in Ohio and Florida, come after coronavirus spread continues to trend downward.

“We are optimistic about the ongoing decrease of COVID-19 positivity rates, both at our testing sites and in our communities,” the Cleveland Clinic said in a statement. “This sustained trend means we are able to safely invite more visitors back to see our patients.”

Despite the change, the clinic still wants people to remember the following regarding its visitation policy (which can be read in full right here):

If you’ve tested positive for COVID or have been exposed, please do not visit a patient for at least 10 days.

Hours for visitation is still 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Masks are required for all guests and a COVID health screening must be passed upon arrival.

Those visiting COVID patients also have to wear a gown, gloves and eye protection.