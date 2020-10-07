Cleveland Clinic reiterates masking, coronavirus testing required for presidential debate

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Cleveland Clinic issued a new statement on Tuesday on its role as the health advisor for presidential debates.

The Clinic and Case Western Reserve University served as hosts for the first debate between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden on Sept. 29.

The hospital system and the White House required everyone to test negative for COVID-19 before entering the debate hall, but the campaigns’ medical teams were responsible for the testing. Masks were also required, except for the moderator and the two participants. But video showed Trump family members removing their masks once seated in the audience.

On Friday, news broke that Trump and First Lady Melania tested positive for coronavirus. The President spent three days at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center receiving treatment before returning to the White House Monday evening.

The Cleveland Clinic released this on Tuesday:

“Cleveland Clinic serves as the Health Security Advisor to The Commission on Presidential Debates (CPD). Our responsibility is to provide advice to the CPD on how to create a safe and healthy environment for all individuals entering the debate halls. The guidelines we recommend are based on scientific data, guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and medical advice.

“Prior to the first debate, we worked closely with the CPD to create health and safety requirements. These are the same requirements that we have recommended be implemented at each of the other host sites. They include testing, social distancing, hand sanitizing, temperature checks and masking.

“Any questions regarding the recommendations and requirements, including their implementation and enforcement, should be directed to the CPD.”

