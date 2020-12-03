Cleveland Clinic postpones some nonessential inpatient surgeries due to ‘highest volume of COVID-19 patients since the start of the pandemic’

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Cleveland Clinic announced Thursday it is making changes due to the rising coronavirus cases in the community.

They will postpone all nonessential inpatient surgeries that require a hospital bed or an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) bed in all Ohio locations, with the exception of Lutheran Hospital.

This will start Dec. 7 and last through Jan. 4, 2021, although that date may be extended.

Nonessential outpatient surgeries will continue.

“We are currently experiencing the highest volume of patients with COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic,” the Clinic writes in a press release.

“We are proactively making more beds available to accommodate what we anticipate will be a continued increase in COVID-19 patients needing hospitalization.”