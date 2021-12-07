Cleveland Clinic postpones scheduled nonessential surgeries due to rising COVID rates

**Related Video Above: A report from last week on Northeast Ohio top hospitals postpone elective procedures.**

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Last week, the Cleveland Clinic paused on scheduling new nonessential surgeries due to rising coronavirus rates in the area. On Tuesday, it announced plans to postpone most scheduled nonessential surgeries that need a hospital bed.

“We continue to see rapidly increasing inpatient volumes and patients hospitalized with COVID-19 across our Ohio hospitals,” Cleveland Clinic said in a statement.

In order to allow for more hospital bed availability, all nonessential surgeries scheduled for Dec. 8 through Dec. 17 must be rescheduled. The only hospital not a part of this plan is Lutheran Hospital.

The Clinic, however, made clear it is still open for emergency situations.

“Essential and urgent surgeries, as well as heart, cancer, pediatric and transplantation surgeries, and outpatient surgeries not requiring a hospital bed will continue to be scheduled during this time period,” the Clinic said in tits statement.

University Hospitals and MetroHealth Medical Center have also taken steps to postpone certain surgeries. Find out more about that right here.

The Ohio Department of Health reported 7,876 new COVID-19 cases and 612 hospitalizations in the state Tuesday. The hospitalization rate for the last 24 hours is well above the 21-day average of 269 people, according to ODH data.