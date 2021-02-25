Cleveland Clinic plans vaccine outreach for minority communities

Editor’s Note: The video above is about Cleveland Clinic’s centennial celebration.

CLEVELAND (WJW) — On Thursday, the Cleveland Clinic is hosting a virtual town hall aimed at addressing COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy among Northeast Ohio’s black communities.

The hour-long event will include a panel of trusted voices in the black community in both medicine and faith. The panelists will also address the importance of vaccination and equal access as doses become more widely available.

The Zoom event is at 3 pm and open to all, you can register here.

The Clinic says they want to dispel the myths while being sensitive to the history that has led to mistrust from the black community like the Tuskegee Syphilis Study. They cited a recent survey from the Kaiser Family Foundation that found 35-percent of African Americans were reluctant to get the shots.

The United Pastors in Mission (UPM) of Greater Cleveland recently called on state leadership to provide more access to the vaccine in urban areas.